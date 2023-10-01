Previous
Please Keep Off the Grass by samraw
14 / 365

Please Keep Off the Grass

This week's theme on the landscape photography course is 'water' and we are playing with ND filters to get some long exposures.
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Sam Raw

