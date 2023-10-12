Previous
Backlit Stag by samraw
25 / 365

Backlit Stag

Bucklebury Park Farm held an early morning deer photography event. No real rutting, but these are a few of the best shots from the morning.
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Sam Raw

@samraw
I'm Sam and I'm a teacher in Reading, Berkshire. I have been interested in photography for about 20 years now, but I'm definitely an enthusiastic...
