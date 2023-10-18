Previous
Miniature World by samraw
Miniature World

The final week of my landscape photography course was on the theme of 'woodlands' and we were restricted to only taking 24 shots throughout the morning. Here I was trying to move away from sticking to the rule of thirds
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Sam Raw

@samraw
I'm Sam and I'm a teacher in Reading, Berkshire. I have been interested in photography for about 20 years now, but I'm definitely an enthusiastic...
