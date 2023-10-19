Previous
Woodland Copse B&W by samraw
Woodland Copse B&W

The final week of my landscape photography course was on the theme of 'woodlands' and we were restricted to only taking 24 shots throughout the morning.
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

Sam Raw

@samraw
I'm Sam and I'm a teacher in Reading, Berkshire. I have been interested in photography for about 20 years now, but I'm definitely an enthusiastic...
