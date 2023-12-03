Sign up
The Old Greenhouse
Out for a photo walk in the rain this morning - found this beautiful old greenhouse, quietly falling into disrepair.
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
Sam Raw
@samraw
I'm Sam and I'm a teacher in Reading, Berkshire. I have been interested in photography for about 20 years now, but I'm definitely an enthusiastic...
