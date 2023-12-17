Previous
Ilam Hall by samraw
76 / 365

Ilam Hall

The youth hostel at Ilam is actually in a Victorian gothic mansion owned by the National Trust. Beautiful building for a lovely pre Christmas weekend away.
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Sam Raw

@samraw
I'm Sam and I'm a teacher in Reading, Berkshire. I have been interested in photography for about 20 years now, but I'm definitely an enthusiastic...
20% complete

Lesley ace
Lovely capture
December 17th, 2023  
