Online classes

This is the resume of the past 3 months. Studying medicine online. I must say our teachers are doing their best to ensure our learning.

This was the semester with traumatology, ophthalmology, nephrology, urology and all things I was waiting for four years and it's gone like that. It all seems a dream.

On the other hand, the huge psychological toll on health workers is not going to vanish soon.

I can't even imagine loosing your loved ones without having the opportunity to say the last goodbye to them.

May they all rest in peace.

✨