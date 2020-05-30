Previous
Online classes

This is the resume of the past 3 months. Studying medicine online. I must say our teachers are doing their best to ensure our learning.
This was the semester with traumatology, ophthalmology, nephrology, urology and all things I was waiting for four years and it's gone like that. It all seems a dream.
On the other hand, the huge psychological toll on health workers is not going to vanish soon.
I can't even imagine loosing your loved ones without having the opportunity to say the last goodbye to them.
May they all rest in peace.
