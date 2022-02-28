Previous
Next
Roundabout Sculpture by sanderling
44 / 365

Roundabout Sculpture

"Lifeline" by Andy Scott, he who also created the magnificent "Kelpies".
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

Sandra Robertson

ace
@sanderling
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise