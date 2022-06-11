Previous
Maple Keys by sanderling
146 / 365

Maple Keys

Still experimenting with layers - maple keys photographed on a light pad and background added in Photoshop.
11th June 2022 11th Jun 22

Sandra Robertson

@sanderling
40% complete

Photo Details

