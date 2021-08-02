Previous
Feeding time by sandgroper
13 / 365

Feeding time

Took grandkids to local dairy/ice creamery. It was feeding time for the cows (us as well with ice-cream)
2nd August 2021

@sandgroper
A Sandgroper by birth now living in the US. Lived on a 40-foot wooden yacht in San Francisco Bay for many years, now in the...
Photo Details

