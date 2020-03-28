Previous
Yes, that's a burnt mattress by sandiehs
Yes, that’s a burnt mattress

Mirror in the sun started a fire on the bed! Lucky we came home early.
28th March 2020

Sandie Hogarth-Sc...

@sandiehs
