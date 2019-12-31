Previous
Next
bamboo by sandlily
Photo 775

bamboo

I was leaving the grocery store when I saw the pig with bamboo planted in it. Couldn't resist taking a shot.
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
212% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise