Photo 775
bamboo
I was leaving the grocery store when I saw the pig with bamboo planted in it. Couldn't resist taking a shot.
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
0
0
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
775
photos
15
followers
19
following
768
769
770
771
772
773
774
775
Views
4
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
31st December 2019 12:44pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bamboo
,
pig planter
