Photo 827
Bird of Paradise
Drove from Cottonwood to Phoenix this morning. Lazy day after arriving. We fly home tomorrow. So I took this at the hotel.
21st February 2020
21st Feb 20
0
0
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Tags
flower
,
of
,
"bird
,
paradise"
