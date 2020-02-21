Previous
Next
Bird of Paradise by sandlily
Photo 827

Bird of Paradise

Drove from Cottonwood to Phoenix this morning. Lazy day after arriving. We fly home tomorrow. So I took this at the hotel.
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
226% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise