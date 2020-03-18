Previous
Orange Viola by sandlily
Photo 853

Orange Viola

Found these in the CSU Trial Garden. Making the most of the sunny day before the snow storm predicted for tomorrow.
18th March 2020

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
