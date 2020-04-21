Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 887
Terracotta Pansy
Drove over to the CSU Trial Garden for this one.
21st April 2020
21st Apr 20
0
0
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
887
photos
16
followers
20
following
243% complete
View this month »
880
881
882
883
884
885
886
887
Photo Details
Views
2
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
21st April 2020 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
pansy
