Scottish Rose by sandlily
Scottish Rose

This is a descendant of the rose my Great Great grandparents brought from Scotland. Not a beauty, but a great scent.
13th June 2020 13th Jun 20

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
