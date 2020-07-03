Previous
Next
Rose Leaves by sandlily
Photo 960

Rose Leaves

Last minute take.
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
263% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
And not a bite out of any of them. Nice dof
July 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise