Photo 960
Rose Leaves
Last minute take.
3rd July 2020
3rd Jul 20
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
3rd July 2020 8:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
rose leaves
Milanie
ace
And not a bite out of any of them. Nice dof
July 5th, 2020
