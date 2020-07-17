Previous
Evening at Horsetooth Reservoir by sandlily
Photo 974

Evening at Horsetooth Reservoir

Drove up to the reservoir hoping most of the crowd was gone, but I wasn't the only one with that idea. Cars parked but no one near by.
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Sand Lily

Milanie ace
Pretty view - not always easy to find a place without people around.
July 19th, 2020  
