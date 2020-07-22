Sign up
Photo 979
Purple Prince Oriental Lily
Visit to the Perennial Garden at the Center for Performing Arts CSU.
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
22nd July 2020 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
lily
,
purple prince oriental lily
