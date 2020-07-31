Previous
Neighbor's Hibiscus by sandlily
Photo 988

Neighbor's Hibiscus

As I was driving around the corner the day before I noticed that they were blooming, so the next morning I walked over to get a shot.
31st July 2020

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
