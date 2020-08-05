Previous
Dianthus in the rain by sandlily
Dianthus in the rain

Started to rain just before I got to the gardens, so rushed out of the car and tried to keep the drops off the lens as I took photos.
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Sand Lily

@sandlily
