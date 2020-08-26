Previous
Unfurling by sandlily
Photo 1014

Unfurling

New Guinea Impatient - Pink at this stage a very pale pink when in full bloom.
We had some rain today that brought us some blue sky later. Cleared some of the smoke out of the sky.
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Sand Lily

Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
