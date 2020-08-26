Sign up
Unfurling
New Guinea Impatient - Pink at this stage a very pale pink when in full bloom.
We had some rain today that brought us some blue sky later. Cleared some of the smoke out of the sky.
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Tags
flower
,
impatient
,
new guinea impatient
