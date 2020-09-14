Sign up
Photo 1033
Dahlia
I didn't make note of the name; it had something about Sunburst and I think this is a hybrid dahlia.
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
14th September 2020 7:02pm
Tags
flower
,
dahlia
Milanie
ace
What a terrific combination of colors
September 15th, 2020
