Photo 1054
Sunset at Big Pond
Raced out to Riverbend Ponds hoping to catch the sunset. It actually had already moved behind the foothills but the sky continued to grow pinker as it disappeared.
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
sunset
,
reflections
,
trees
,
clouds
,
fall
,
autumn
,
pond
