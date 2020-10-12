Previous
Intrepid Canadian Goose by sandlily
Photo 1060

Intrepid Canadian Goose

I was trying to get a shot of this goose and 2 ducks on a log in the lake when he spotted me jumped off and swam over to where I was standing and waddled onto shore. I think he expected food. What a disappointment for him.
Sand Lily

