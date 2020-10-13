Sign up
Photo 1061
Don't disturb me, I'm eating.
I had been wondering if any of these strawberries were being harvested. Now I know the squirrels are taking care of it.
13th October 2020
13th Oct 20
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1054
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
Tags
squirrel
,
flowers
,
pot
,
strawberries
