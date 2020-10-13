Previous
Next
Don't disturb me, I'm eating. by sandlily
Photo 1061

Don't disturb me, I'm eating.

I had been wondering if any of these strawberries were being harvested. Now I know the squirrels are taking care of it.
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
290% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise