Gaggle of geese by sandlily
Gaggle of geese

I knew the city would clear the sidewalk around Sheldon Lake so went there for my afternoon walk. The wind chill almost sent me home, but I persisted.
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Sand Lily

Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
