Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1149
Belated Christmas Gift
A friend and I hadn't gotten together until this week when she gave me this potholder she made. After snowing all day, I resorted to this shot.
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1149
photos
20
followers
24
following
314% complete
View this month »
1142
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
9th January 2021 9:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
santa
,
potholder
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close