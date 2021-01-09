Previous
Next
Belated Christmas Gift by sandlily
Photo 1149

Belated Christmas Gift

A friend and I hadn't gotten together until this week when she gave me this potholder she made. After snowing all day, I resorted to this shot.
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
314% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise