Photo 1224
Pond at Rolland Moore Park
Tried to find a Natural Area I hadn't been to before, but it seemed to be well hidden, so I drove to Rolland Moore Park.
28th March 2021
28th Mar 21
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Tags
reflection
trees
clouds
pond
