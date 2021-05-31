Previous
Next
Russell Hybrid Lupine by sandlily
Photo 1288

Russell Hybrid Lupine

Quick trip to the Perennial Garden at CSU.
31st May 2021 31st May 21

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
352% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise