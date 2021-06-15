Previous
Poudre Falls by sandlily
Photo 1303

Poudre Falls

This is up near the outflow of Chambers Lake.
It is a difficult feat to photograph the whole falls because of the drop off and angle it flows away from the person taking the shot.
Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
