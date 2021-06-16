Previous
Next
Catalpa blooms by sandlily
Photo 1304

Catalpa blooms

The smaller of my Catalpa trees is blooming while the other one is just budding out.
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
357% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise