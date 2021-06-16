Sign up
Photo 1304
Catalpa blooms
The smaller of my Catalpa trees is blooming while the other one is just budding out.
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
0
0
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1304
photos
25
followers
27
following
357% complete
View this month »
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
1302
1303
1304
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
16th June 2021 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
leaves
,
catalpa
