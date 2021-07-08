Sign up
Photo 1326
Ginko leaves
I went to the Heritage Arboretum at CSU to enjoy a cool walk, since it reached 100 F. today. I was startled when I realized it was sprinkler time, so I had to reroute a could of times to avoid getting my camera wet.
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
0
0
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1326
photos
27
followers
29
following
363% complete
View this month »
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
8th July 2021 4:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waterdrops
,
ginko
,
leavves
