Ginko leaves by sandlily
Photo 1326

Ginko leaves

I went to the Heritage Arboretum at CSU to enjoy a cool walk, since it reached 100 F. today. I was startled when I realized it was sprinkler time, so I had to reroute a could of times to avoid getting my camera wet.
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
