Previous
Next
Wild primrose with bug. by sandlily
Photo 1338

Wild primrose with bug.

Today I went to Lory State Park on the West side of Horsetooth Reservoir to cool down. Fun standing in the water on a 90+ degree F. day. On the way back to the car I found this in the high grass.
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
366% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise