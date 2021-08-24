Previous
Next
Begonia rex by sandlily
Photo 1372

Begonia rex

Generally these look like mostly leaves, but they do bloom, just overshadowed by the size of the leaves compared to the flowers.
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
375% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise