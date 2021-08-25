Previous
Next
Butterfly on Butterfly bush by sandlily
Photo 1373

Butterfly on Butterfly bush

Tried to get a sharper photo, but he/she flew away.
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
376% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise