Photo 1386
Leaves and berry
I have taken a photo of this at the Gardens on Spring Creek and even saw the name, but forgot it. This is at a house I was walking by on my morning walk.
6th September 2021
6th Sep 21
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Views
8
8
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
6th September 2021 10:27am
Tags
leaves
,
berry
,
gray-green
