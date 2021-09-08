Previous
Next
Music @ the Library by sandlily
Photo 1388

Music @ the Library

One of several pianos dotted around town for anyone to stop and play.
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
380% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise