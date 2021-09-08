Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1388
Music @ the Library
One of several pianos dotted around town for anyone to stop and play.
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
0
0
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1388
photos
29
followers
30
following
380% complete
1381
1382
1383
1384
1385
1386
1387
1388
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
8th September 2021 6:12pm
Tags
music
,
piano
,
@thelibrary
