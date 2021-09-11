Previous
Dahlias by sandlily
Photo 1391

Dahlias

Today I went to the Dahlia section of the CSU Annual Trial Garden.
11th September 2021 11th Sep 21

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Milanie ace
They're beautiful
September 12th, 2021  
