Deer in the field by sandlily
Deer in the field

Driving south on N County Rd 23 I saw these deer bedding down in the field as the sun was nearing sunset and stopped to take their photo.
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
