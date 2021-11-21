Previous
Friend to everyone by sandlily
Photo 1461

Friend to everyone

Walking by his house this cat came up to me to rub around my legs, when I took my camera out to try to capture him, the owner opened the storm door and said he's friendly with everyone.
Sand Lily

