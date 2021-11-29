Sign up
Photo 1469
Sunset at Kingfisher Point
Beautiful day in the 70's back down to the upper 60's as the sun was setting.
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
1
1
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1462
1463
1464
1465
1466
1467
1468
1469
Tags
reflection
sunset
trees
clouds
Lin
ace
Gorgeous fav
November 30th, 2021
