Photo 1559
Colorful leaves
These are on a tree outside the bedroom window where I am currently staying. Keep seeing them and thinking they would make an interesting photo.
28th February 2022
28th Feb 22
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1552
1553
1554
1555
1556
1557
1558
1559
Views
4
365
NIKON D5300
28th February 2022 9:00am
leaves
