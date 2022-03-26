Previous
Spring flowers make me happy by sandlily
Photo 1585

Spring flowers make me happy

Saw this on my way to pickup my book on hold.
26th March 2022 26th Mar 22

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
amyK ace
Lovely sunny shot
March 27th, 2022  
