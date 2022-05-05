Previous
Espaliered apple tree blooms by sandlily
Espaliered apple tree blooms

One of the neighbors near me has two trees espaliered. They are maybe a dwarf variety as they are not very tall and have only been there a few years.
Sand Lily

