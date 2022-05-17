Previous
Next
In the park by sandlily
Photo 1637

In the park

I wanted to capture the purple flowers and also show where they were in relationship to the surroundings.
17th May 2022 17th May 22

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
448% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise