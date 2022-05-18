Previous
Yellow, amber Iris by sandlily
Yellow, amber Iris

Wish this was in my yard, but it isn't. It's in the Perennial Garden at the Center for Performing Arts CSU.
Sand Lily

Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
