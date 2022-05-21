Previous
Next
White Iris bud by sandlily
Photo 1641

White Iris bud

I was hoping that I would get a white iris bloom this year and it looks like I will.
21st May 2022 21st May 22

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
449% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise