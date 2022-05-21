Sign up
Photo 1641
White Iris bud
I was hoping that I would get a white iris bloom this year and it looks like I will.
21st May 2022
21st May 22
0
0
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1634
1635
1636
1637
1638
1639
1640
1641
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
21st May 2022 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
flower
,
bloom
,
iris
,
bud
