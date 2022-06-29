Previous
Gomphrena Pulchella by sandlily
Photo 1680

Gomphrena Pulchella

I was kind of intrigued by this flower. It is native to Central America, but is in the CSU Annual Trial Garden
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
