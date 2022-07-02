Previous
Queen Lime Zinnia by sandlily
Queen Lime Zinnia

One of the flowers featured in the Heritage Garden of CSU.
Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
amyK ace
Beautiful bloom
July 3rd, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 3rd, 2022  
